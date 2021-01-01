Parklane, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, we are disappointed to announce that we have been forced to postpone the 2021 edition of Confec. Our thoughts go out to everyone that has been affected by the current situation and our number one priority remains keeping our entire community safe. Check back for additional updates.
Unique, Powerful and Productive
CONFEC will bring together top MICE industry professionals from the United Kingdom, Europe, and a selection from other key EMEA markets, to meet with international major and emerging hotel chains, cruise lines, individual properties, unusual venues, convention bureaux, tourist boards and DMCs to participate in a series of one-on-one meetings over two dedicated business days.
Both buyers and suppliers get to request who they would like to meet with and are each given a customised schedule with a combination of buyer/supplier requests.
Countless Networking Possibilities
CONFEC takes place in an exclusive venue away from the pressures of the office, allowing you to concentrate on the business at hand whilst connecting with old and new colleagues on a more personal level for everlasting friendships. From arrival, through the meal functions and team-building activities the relationship building possibilities are endless.
Check Out Our CONFEC 2020 Video Below!
"Attending CONFEC was a really great way for me to find out about properties for my events. Meeting the people, hearing their narrative and unique points of difference will help make our events stand out in our clients' minds for years to come. Highly recommended!"
- Peter Clarke, Group Client Development Manager at Smyle Creative Ltd
"3 unforgettable days with an excellent organisation! Great meeting programme with high quality buyers."
- David Martinez, Executive Sales MICE at Hoteles Elba
"An outstandingly and very uniquely designed and organised event - from the excellent pre-event programs, through the highly productive two B2B days, to the amazing networking events all around the event!"
- Effi Shuv, Founder at Noa Ltd