Parklane, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Unique, Powerful and Productive

CONFEC will bring together top MICE industry professionals from the United Kingdom, Europe, and a selection from other key EMEA markets, to meet with international major and emerging hotel chains, cruise lines, individual properties, unusual venues, convention bureaux, tourist boards and DMCs to participate in a series of one-on-one meetings over two dedicated business days.

Both buyers and suppliers get to request who they would like to meet with and are each given a customised schedule with a combination of buyer/supplier requests.

Countless Networking Possibilities

CONFEC takes place in an exclusive venue away from the pressures of the office, allowing you to concentrate on the business at hand whilst connecting with old and new colleagues on a more personal level for everlasting friendships. From arrival, through the meal functions and team-building activities the relationship building possibilities are endless.